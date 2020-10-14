Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

PG&E moves forward with power shutoffs for most Bay Area counties

By Eli Walsh
Published 
Updated just in
PG&E
Bay City News

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. provide Wednesday evening update on PSPS event

The update was held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E is moving forward with a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Wednesday evening that will impact more than 20,000 Bay Area customers.

PG&E began shutting off power to customers in parts of Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties starting at 8 p.m.

Power may be out until 10 p.m. Friday, but some customers could have their power restored sooner.

PG&E Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said the shutoffs are due to the threat of high fire danger. A red flag warning is currently in effect for the majority of the Bay Area due to dry vegetation, strong winds, and hot temperatures. The PSPS event will impact 53,000 customers, including roughly 28,000 customers in the Bay Area.

“We know how difficult this is for our customers and we do not take this lightly,” Sarkissian said. “Our goal has always been to make these events smaller, shorter, and smarter for our customers.”

Several regional parks in the East Bay Hills will be closed until 11 a.m. Friday due to the red flag warning. They include Anthony Chabot, Claremont Canyon, Huckleberry, Kennedy Grove, Leona Canyon, Morgan Territory, Ohlone, Reinhardt Redwood, Roberts, Round Valley, Sibley, Sunol, Tilden, and Wildcat Cayon.

Gayle Gajus-Ramsay, a residents in the Oakland Hills, said she had been receiving alerts from PG&E for the past few days and is ready for the power to go out.

“The fact that they have to shut it off, we get that,” she said. “Yeah it's an inconvenience, but you know but it's usually 24 hours, sometimes 48 hours and again it's all about being prepared. I'm grateful PG&E is doing what they're doing.”

PG&E said it aims to restore power within 12 daylight hours of getting a “weather all clear.” Once an all clear is given, crews inspect the lines and equipment, repair any damage, and power is restored.

481,000 people in the Bay Area are preparing for another round of PG&E planned power shutoffs this weekend due to an unprecedented major wind event.

Those affected by the power shutoff will have access to PG&E-run 
community resource facilities that will offer restrooms, charging 
capabilities for medical equipment and electronics, Wi-Fi, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Resource center attendees are advised to follow state and local 
public health policies to prevent the coronavirus' spread, including avoiding mixing of households and wearing a face covering.

PG&E customers can find out their anticipated shutoff status at 
pge.com/pspsupdates.

Bay City News contributed to this story. 