PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs across Bay Area counties

The Brief PG&E could shut off power Wednesday through Saturday in parts of five Bay Area counties. The potential outages are tied to offshore winds and warm, dry conditions that could elevate fire weather conditions. Customers can check whether their address may be affected up to two days before a potential shutoff.



Pacific Gas and Electric could shut off power in parts of the Bay Area over the next several days due to forecast offshore winds and warm, dry conditions.

Potential power shutoffs across Bay Area counties

Local perspective:

PG&E said power shutoffs could occur Wednesday through Saturday in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

The potential outages are tied to elevated fire weather conditions expected in some areas of the utility’s service territory.

Offshore winds are expected to continue as a weather system stalls over Southern California. Winds are forecast to peak Thursday in Northern California and Friday in Southern California before the system moves out Saturday.

How to check for a potential outage

What you can do:

PG&E customers can find out whether their address could be affected up to two days before a potential shutoff.

Customers can enter their service address here to check their status.