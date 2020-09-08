PG&E shuts off power to about 200,000 customers in 22 California counties

article

Pacific Gas and Electric Company on Tuesday said the utility has shut off power to 172,000 customers in 22 counties throughout California in an effort to prevent more devastating wildfires.

Those customers live in the Sierra foothills, Northern Sierra and elevated North Bay terrain.

Specifically, the Public Safety Power Shutoff event is affecting those who live in these counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

"It's kind of tough," said Rachana Pratt, who works at the Corner Park Cafe in Santa Rosa. "It's really difficult."

Power was shut off about 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. PG&E said that power will be shut off in Kern County at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The utility company said it only shuts off power as a "last resort, when it is necessary to do so to protect public safety from extreme wildfire threat."

The utility has been blamed and criminally charged for several of California's wildfires over the last few years. In March, for example, PG&E agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Camp Fire that roared through Butte County in 2018.

PG&E must also face a $2.1 billion Public Utilities Commission penalty for its role in causing a series of fatal fires in the North Bay in 2017.

PG&E said the current power shutoff was based on forecasts of dry, hot weather with strong winds that pose a significant fire risk. The National Weather Service has placed most of Northern and Southern California, including 1.5 million PG&E customers, under Red Flag Warnings for fire danger.

Forecasts indicate that the peak period of winds should end Wednesday morning.

Once the weather subsides and it is safe to do so, PG&E crews will begin patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers, the utility said.

PG&E crews will need to conduct safety inspections of approximately 10,625 miles of transmission and distribution lines, which is equivalent to twice the distance from San Francisco to Tokyo.

Restoration activities can only take place during daylight hours, so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until 9 p.m. Wednesday.