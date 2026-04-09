Philz Coffee to remove Pride flags from all locations

The Brief Philz Coffee is removing Pride flags from all its stores as it works toward "creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores." Some baristas are pushing back, saying the decision feels unsupportive of LGBTQIA+ communities. The company says its support for the LGBTQ+ community remains unchanged, though timing for the changes is unclear.



Bay Area-based coffee chain Philz Coffee is removing Pride flags from all its locations, prompting backlash from some employees who say the decision undermines the company’s inclusive culture.

"Philz Coffee's recent decision to remove pride flags from their stores has left many team members and customers feeling confounded and unsupported," according to a Change.org petition launched Sunday by a group identifying itself as Philz Coffee baristas. "Removing these flags risks alienating a core group of team members and loyal customers who see Philz not just as a coffee shop, but as a place where they are embraced and celebrated for who they are."

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Company response

What they're saying:

Philz CEO Mahesh Sadarangani confirmed the directive in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, saying the company "was working toward creating a more consistent, inclusive experience across all our stores, including removing a variety of flags and other decor." The company didn't elaborate further."

Sadarangani said the company’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community remains unchanged.

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Calls to reverse decision

Local perspective:

The baristas behind the petition are urging leadership to reconsider the directive and reinstate Pride flags at Philz locations, and more than 2,500 people have signed the petition.

It is unclear when stores are expected to comply with the change.

Philz Coffee was founded in San Francisco in 2003 and moved its headquarters to Oakland in 2024.