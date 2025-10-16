Photographer captures stunning, rare creature in the Bay Area

article

The Brief A Bay Area photographer captured photos of a rare albino deer. It's estimated that one in some 30,000 deer is born with albinism. Wildlife experts identified the animal as an albino mule deer or albino Columbian black-tailed deer.



A local photographer has captured stunning photos of a rare, ethereal creature in the Bay Area wilderness: an albino deer.

Matthew Raifman took the photos on Sunday, following a hiking outing with his wife and two young children.

The East Bay resident said the family was driving out of the area when they came upon what the wildlife photographer said was likely his "rarest find yet."

"We saw this striking albino mule deer in the middle of the road," Raifman shared with KTVU.

He said he pulled over and got on foot, and he naturally took out his camera to put his skills to work. He was careful to keep a good distance, using a telephoto lens to snap the shots.

Striking images

The images he captured offered a remarkable look into a Mother Nature variant not often seen.

The animal’s white coat was especially pronounced amid the fall-colored brush it stood in alongside its mother and siblings.

Raifman offered insight into what he observed of the protective mother, who signaled an awareness of how exposed and in danger the young, white deer was.

"While there were two other fawns, the mother stayed particularly close to the albino deer, as if it knew that it is more vulnerable," Raifman noted.

The albino deer was with its mother and two other fawns. (Matthew Raifman/www.matthewraifman.com/@matthewraifman )

The photos of the albino deer were taken on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Matthew Raifman/www.matthewraifman.com/@matthewraifman )

The fawn is estimated to be roughly six months old, regional wildlife experts told KTVU.

Protecting the animal

Both Raifman and wildlife officials were careful to keep the location of the animal vague, in an effort to protect the fawn.

Wildlife experts have identified the animal as an albino mule deer or albino Columbian black-tailed deer and only said it's been spotted in eastern Alameda County.

"Because the fawn can’t use camouflage to protect itself, it is particularly vulnerable," wildlife biologist Tammy Lim explained.

Local wildlife experts were aware of the existence of the rare being and said they’ve been periodically observing it from a safe distance, in an effort to "monitor its wellbeing."

They urged the people not to disturb the fawn if they come upon it.

"As with any wildlife sighting, if a visitor happens to spot this albino deer, the best thing to do is to give it plenty of space and leave it be," experts said.

It’s unclear how many of the rare deer exist in California. Some figures estimate the probability of a deer being born with albinism at about one in 30,000.

Experts said the animals have challenges with surviving in the wild due to their white color and inability to camouflage as well as poor eyesight.

Albinism is defined by a lack of any melanin, they explained, noting that’s why the animals with the condition are often born with pink eyes. Melanin is a pigment necessary for proper eye development.

Experts also noted that animals can be born with partial loss of pigmentation, known as leucistic, like this bald eagle .

Nature connecting humans

Raifman, a father of two, is a semi-professional wildlife and nature photographer and has a PhD in environmental health.

His photos capture the everyday beautiful sights around the region, like vibrant sunsets, deep rust-colored fall leaves, majestic, billowing, low hovering clouds.

His photos also provide insight into the area’s vast wildlife residents in their element, with striking photos ranging from regal owls, bobcats, "birds of all feathers," foxes and even tiny creatures like caterpillars before their transition into a monarch butterfly.

The fawn the photographer came upon will likely be one of his most memorable subjects.

"Albino mule deer are very rare, and it was exciting to see one in the wild," Raifman told KTVU.

He said his work allows him to celebrate the effect nature has on humans.

"I am most driven by the way that the natural world can connect humans together," Raifman explained, adding, "I experienced this a few years ago when I documented a father swan raising a family of cygnets alone following the loss of their mother."

Raifman shared those photos online and the response was wide and overwhelming, one that revealed how nature can bring out humanity and create an interconnected community.

"I was really touched by how those photos resonated with people around the world," Raifman said, "and the role that wildlife photography could play in inspiring us to be better people."

