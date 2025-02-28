Piedmont Cybertruck crash: Speed, impaired driving caused deadly wreck

The Brief The CHP concluded that the cause of the crash was speed and driving under the influence. The Nov. 27 crash killed Soren Dixon, 19, Krysta Tsukahara, 19, and 20-year-old Jack Nelson. A fourth occupant in the car survived the crash. A toxicology report found that the victims had drugs and alcohol in their system.



The California Highway Patrol concluded its probe into a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash that killed three people in Piedmont in November.

Cause of deadly crash

What we know:

A combination of speed and driving under the influence caused the Nov. 27 crash that killed Soren Dixon, 19, Krysta Tsukahara, 19, and Jack Nelson, 20, according to a report released Friday by the CHP. A fourth occupant in the car, Jordan Miller, survived the crash.

The victims were all college sophomores.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office previously released a toxicology report on the crash, determining that Dixon, who was driving, had drugs and alcohol in his system. The coroner found evidence of cocaine, meth, and alcohol in his system.

Nelson and Tsukahara also had cocaine and alcohol in their systems.

The former Piedmont High School students were headed to Miller's house around 3:07 a.m. when the crash occurred at Hampton Road and King Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol's report, Dixon was passing through the intersection where the roadway curves and failed to adjust his speed.

What they're saying:

"Due to P1's (Dixon) level of alcohol intocivaiton in combination with P-1's drug impairment, and assocaited with V1's (Tesla Cybertruck) unsafe speed, P1 (Dixon) was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway," the report said.

As a result, Dixon continued to drive straight, veered off the road, hit a raised concrete curb, continued down a sidewalk, and crashed into a tree. The momentum of that impact caused the vehicle to then slam into a retaining wall. After the crash, the vehicle burst into flames.

Two friends of the victims were riding in a separate car and following the Cybertruck. When they came upon the crash and fire scene, they tried to get the victims out but could only rescue Miller as the vehicle was engulfed in flames.