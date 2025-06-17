Pink Triangle atop San Francisco's Twin Peaks vandalized, police make arrest

The Brief SFPD officers responded to a vandalism call atop Twin Peaks on Tuesday afternoon. Officers saw the Pink Triangle, a reclaimed LGBTQ+ symbol installed atop Twin Peaks during Pride month, being vandalized. An arrest has been made.



San Francisco police have made an arrest in a vandalism case involving the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks.

Symbol of Pride vandalized

What we know:

Police said in a post on social media that on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m., their officers responded to Christmas Tree Point Road where the Pink Triangle, a reclaimed symbol of LGBTQ+ resistance and resilience, sits. That's when officers with SFPD said they actively saw a man defacing the Pink Triangle memorial art installation.

Police chased the suspect on foot and were able to detain him without further incident, they said.

19-year-old Lester Bamacajeronimo, of San Francisco, was arrested.

Police said they seized tools used in the vandalism as evidence. They did not say what those tools were.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

Pink Triangle in San Francisco after it was vandalized. June 17, 2025.

Police said vandalism in the city is unacceptable and condemned the act.

"San Francisco's Pink Triangle is a powerful symbol of our city's commitment to supporting LGBT rights and commemorates the victims of the past. We stand united with our LGBT community this month and every month as we continue the fight for equality," the department wrote in their post on X.

The Pink Triangle was installed by more than 800 volunteers during the first weekend of Pride month. Some volunteers mark their Pride month by volunteering to install the symbolic Pride landmark.

The pink triangle, once used by the Nazis to mark people as homosexual, has since been reclaimed by the LGBTQ community as a symbol of remembrance, resistance, and unity.

The installation consists of 175 bright pink tarps and is roughly an acre in size.

This year marks the 30th year the Pride symbol has sat atop of Twin Peaks. The display will remain on Twin Peaks through the end of June.

