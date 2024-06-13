Pit bulls involved in violent attack on SF man euthanized

The two pit bulls that attacked a man walking home from the gym have been euthanized, according to San Francisco Animal Control.

Pablo Rocha was having just another innocuous walk home along the streets of Alameda and Vermont on May 25 around 6 p.m. when two pit bulls took him down in a vicious attack. Officials are saying the dogs involved in the bloody affair have been euthanized.

"I just remember the noise of my bicep muscle being stretched," Rocha recalled. "In that moment, I thought I would die, I don't believe I would die like this, I just thought I would die," he said as he choked up.

Rocha received 30 stitches and underwent surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

He said during the attack, more than 20 cars stopped but no one helped. Moreover, a majority of 911 calls received by the San Francisco Police Department were reporting Rocha as a burglary suspect as he tried to climb a fence to escape the jaws of two pit bulls.

Two suspects were arrested in the attack. Hilary Flynn was charged with failure to control a dangerous dog, resisting arrest, and false impersonation.

The 39-year-old also had outstanding warrants outside the city.

San Franciscan Jesse Ali, 31, was charged with resisting arrest, harboring, concealing, or aiding another person after knowing they've committed a felony. Ali was released on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring and a stay-away order from Rocha.