Pittsburg apartment fire that displaced dozens started on stove, woman says

Multiple apartment units went up in flames at the Woodland Hills apartment complex in Pittsburg early Sunday morning.

The fire quickly spread to the second-floor apartment and to the neighboring building. The Contra Costa County Fire Department confirmed 16 units were damaged by fire or water, including four that were completely destroyed.

Jordan Williams says she believes the fire started on her stove.

"I tried to make something to eat and dozed off right then and there. And when I woke up, the whole living room and kitchen area was on fire," said Williams.

She said her friends, who were staying over, pulled her out of the burning apartment. She said it was chaos as people were running, trying to get out and yelling to wake others up.

Neighbor Latasha Wade was thankful her daughter woke her up.

"It took a minute to come to, and then I smelled the smoke, and then we saw the flames. I started banging on doors trying to wake everyone up. It was the scariest most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced before in my life," said Wade.

Williams said the flames got so big; some people were forced to jump off balconies.

She, and other residents, claim no alarms went off, and the sprinkler system didn't turn on. Williams also said she tried to use a fire extinguisher in the hallway, but it didn't work.

"Nothing went off, nothing. That fire wouldn’t have moved and expanded the way it did so fast if there was something to help us," said Williams.

Representatives for the American Red Cross said they are helping about 35 people so far, offering short-term financial assistance.

"They can go to a motel right away and get a room if they don’t have the financial resources to do it otherwise," said Wiley, the disaster assistance team supervisor. "To make sure that they don’t end up on the street or in worse circumstances."

For Williams, she doesn't know what's next. She is just glad everyone is okay, especially her twin boys.