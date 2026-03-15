Pittsburg killing under investigation, suspect in custody

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The Brief A 27-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly killing another man who he shared a home with. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified.



A 27-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly killing another man who he shared a home with.

What we know:

Pittsburg Police Department officers were sent just after 10:45 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 400 block of East Santa Fe Ave. on reports of an assault, according to a department statement.

Officers found a 53-year-old man suffering "serious injuries to the upper torso," and he was taken by medics to a hospital, where he died.

His name was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

The arrest:

PPD investigators quickly identified the suspect in the killing as a 27-year-old man who lived at the residence with the victim, though police did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

The suspect fled the home before police arrived at the scene, but he was found inside his car after an extensive search.

He was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, but authorities did not release his name.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Pittsburg police at 925-252-4040, or PPD Detective Haller at 925-252-6918.