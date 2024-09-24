Pittsburg structure fire involves 3 structures, 3 people injured

Firefighters in Pittsburg responded to a residential structure fire involving three homes on Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said three people were transported for treatment for minor injuries. Another person was evaluated at the scene and released.

Fire crews were called at around 1:50 p.m. about a blaze on Warren Way, according to a spokesperson for Con Fire.

The two-alarm fire was burning in the back of a home which then spread to the awning of a patio cover at the home behind it and the shed behind a home to its left.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mop-up began at about 2:15 p.m.



SkyFOX flew over the fire shortly after 4 p.m. From that vantage point we could see at least one structure that had burned badly.

The fire department said six adults and 4 children were displaced. The Red Cross has been called to assist those residents.

We will update this story when we learn more details.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

