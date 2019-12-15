Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek consider updating accessory dwelling unit laws

The cities of Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek are both moving this week to update their rules governing "accessory dwelling units," sometimes referred to as "mother-in-law" units or "granny flats."

Both cities are considering "urgency" ordinances to take effect immediately.

The urgency ordinances are in response to three bills signed Oct. 9 by Gov. Gavin Newsom intended to increase the state's supply of affordable housing by easing rules governing facilitating the construction of ADUs and "junior accessory dwelling units," which are smaller than 500 square feet.

Both Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill now will discuss updates that change requirements concerning parking, easing ADU size limitations, owners living on the property, and other details.

The Pleasant Hill City Council meeting is on Monday starting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Gregory Lane. The Walnut Creek City Council meeting is on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1666 N. Main St.