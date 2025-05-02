Pleasant Hill night market celebrates diversity this AAPI Month

The new Pleasant Hill Night Market launched Friday night, packed with people. Night markets help a community define itself, but they are hard to do and require dedication and community.

Celebrating diversity

A sense of community:

The market will be held on the first and third Fridays of each month until late fall.

Pleasant Hill is one of the Bay Area's most diverse towns and they're extremely proud of it.

"I am a proud Vietnamese American. I'm honored not only to stand here with you tonight, with the first Asian American woman on the Pleasant Hill City Council," said Pleasant Hill Rec & Parks Chairman Dr. Quay Tran.

"Tonight, we come together to launch Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month, a time to honor the rich history, struggles of our communities," said Pleasant Hill City Councilwoman Belle La.

Diversity is key.

"And I'm really happy to see everybody here on such a great day for the inauguration of Pleasant Hill Night Market," said, the market's organizer.

"This is just one more path to include everyone that is in this great city," said Pleasant Hill Mayor Sue Noack.

The market highlighted many foods and cultural activities based around Asian and island cultures. In all the U.S., there are less than 250 of these night markets, and they work best and most successfully in towns and cities that have tremendous amounts of diversity. And, most of them are in California, New York and Florida.

A vision becomes reality

The long-considered market is now reality.

"And tonight, that vision comes to light and this is what community looks like," said the Councilwoman.

Visitors agree.

"I came out tonight. I'm in walking distance. I came with my son, for community. My son is of mixed race. I'm seeing like different people. I'm seeing parents. I'm seeing parents with their dogs," said Tamika Bennett.

"Bringing my two daughters here; they're growing up, they're 10 and nine. I like getting them out to see other cultures and experiences. It's really nice," said Matthew Albrecht.

Even vendors agree.

"We do fusion, a Korean/Soul Food fusion and we bring the food to the people Pleasant Hill is great. This is a great community We have aline down the walkway here and everyone's been supportive. It's amazing .So, than you, yeah. Thank you to the city," said Chef Philthy Phil.

Fun fact:

Night markets originated China 1,200 years ago, and are popular worldwide, especially in east and southeast Asia.