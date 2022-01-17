Pleasant Hill police ask for public's help to find missing 15-year-old boy

article

Officers in Pleasant Hill are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing, police said on Monday.

Brandon Abbett is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Investigators believe Brandon vanished sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who has information about Brandon's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities and refer to the Pleasant Hill Police Department case number 22-174.

