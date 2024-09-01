Police activity near Union Square causes delays, people asked to avoid the area

Police activity in the Union Square neighborhood of San Francisco is causing delays, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The department put out a notice at 5:48 p.m. stating that police are in the area, and emergency crews are on scene. Community members are asked to avoid the area of O'Farrell Street between Mason and Powell streets.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KTVU that it is supporting officers from the Oakland Police Department with an investigation in the area.

This police activity comes one day after the attempted robbery and shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall. Pearsall was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more information, stick with KTVU for more.