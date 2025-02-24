Officer shot at Oakland's Tassafaronga Village Apartments, neighbors say

The Brief There was a large police presence at the Tassafaronga Village Apartments in Oakland. Neighbors said they were informed an officer was shot and injured. Oakland police and the Housing Authority did not respond for comment.



An intersection was blocked off to traffic on Monday morning because of a large police presence in East Oakland at the Tassafaronga Village Apartments.

Neighbors told KTVU that they were informed some type of officer was shot at the housing complex overnight, and that the officer should be OK.

Oakland police and the Housing Authority police would not confirm or return calls seeking comment.

However, the police activity was reported about 1 a.m. at 85th Avenue near San Leandro Street.

Early Monday morning, there were at least 12 police cars parked behind the crime scene tape, including patrol cars from OPD and the Oakland Housing Authority.

Officers in suits were seen walking out of the complex.

There were several businesses across from the housing complex who were affected by the road closures.

Craig Turner of FixIt Construction said he was able to get to work just fine, but added, "it's a pretty serious thing if an officer got shot."

Miguel Aviles, who also owns a business nearby, said he wasn't surprised this happened in Oakland.

The apartments comprise 60 affordable family rental apartments, 77 affordable rental townhouses and 20 other apartments with an in-house clinic space.