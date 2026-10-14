Police arrest 4 in Feb. shooting of 49er defensive lineman Keion White

The Brief Four men were arrested in California and Georgia in connection with a February shooting that left 49er defensive end Keion White wounded in the ankle. Police recovered firearms and large amounts of drugs during two of the arrests. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 along the 1700 block of Mission Street in San Francisco.



San Francisco authorities on Wednesday announced four men were arrested in California and Georgia in connection with a February shooting outside a Mission District club that left 49er defensive end Keion White wounded in the ankle.

Months-long investigation

Dig deeper:

San Francisco Police Department Chief Derrick Lew said at a press conference that the men were taken into custody as part of "Operation "D-Line," which began in the wake of the shooting and culminated in the October arrests.

On Oct. 7, 38-year-old Marquis Davis was arrested at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. The SFPD said that officers recovered an illegal firearm, 820 grams of MDMA, 1,026 grams of methamphetamine, 979 grams of cocaine, and 3,842 grams of fentanyl.

The same day, SFPD officers and deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Antoine Washington in Stockton, and recovered a loaded firearm and over 120 oxycodone pills.

Later on the same day, police in Irvine arrested 35-year-old Curtis Green at his home. Then on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested 36-year-old Mountain House resident Gregory Walker.

Suspects face extradition:

Walker and Green were booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges including assault with a firearm.

The SFPD and SFDA said they are working with other jurisdictions to arrange for Davis and Washington to be brought to San Francisco to face charges in the shooting.

49er shot in altercation

The backstory:

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 along the 1700 block of Mission Street in San Francisco.

The 49ers subsequently identified the victim as 27-year-old Keoin White, and he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to his ankle.

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal altercation between two groups outside a business.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.