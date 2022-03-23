Police arrest suspect in at least 11 South Bay armed robberies

article

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of committing a string of armed robberies at convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Eduardo Suarez-Florez, 21, committed at least 11 armed robberies, two of which occurred in Sunnyvale.

Authorities said during many of the robberies, Suarez-Flores was captured on surveillance video wearing similar clothing and using what appeared to be a black handgun.

After Suarez-Flores was arrested, a search warrant was obtained for his car and residence where detectives discovered several items of clothing that matched the clothing the suspect wore during many of the robberies and a black BB handgun.