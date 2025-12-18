Police arrest suspect who stole dog from Castro, 'Frenchie' still missing

article

The Brief An arrest has been made in the case of a French bulldog stolen in San Francisco's Castro earlier this month. Police said they made the arrest in East Oakland on Dec. 17 after spotting the suspect in his car. The dog is still missing and valued at more than $950. The suspect is in San Francisco County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft.



Police in San Francisco say they've made an arrest in the case of a stolen dog, but they say the stolen French bulldog is still missing.

Suspect arrested in Oakland

The missing K9 in question is named Hank, a four-year-old ‘Frenchie.’

On Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that Hank was stolen right from the sidewalk on the night of Dec. 10.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Castro Street near Market Street. The owner of the dog told police that an unknown man picked up his pet and fled.

Police said their burglary unit took the lead in this investigation. A suspect was identified as 44-year-old Dante Shaw of Oakland. Investigators found probable cause to make an arrest.

Shaw was spotted by SFPD officers in East Oakland on Wednesday, Dec. 17. He was seen in his car at the intersection of San Carlos Avenue and High Street.

The suspect was detained and officers who served a search warrant were able to seize evidence they said was related to the dog's theft.

Shaw was arrested for the theft and taken to San Francisco County Jail on a felony charge of grand theft.

Dog still missing

Police said, although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation.

With the French bulldog still missing, police offered a description of the dog valued at more than $950. Hank was shown in a photo provided by police. He has a tan coat of fur.

If anyone knows of this animal's whereabouts, you are cased to call 911 and to give the location and a description of anyone with the dog.

No further details of how Hank was stolen were provided. It is not clear if the dog was leashed at the time it was taken.