Police arrest two men suspected of shooting at CHP officers during Oakland pursuit

Two men were arrested in Hayward Tuesday night and are suspected of shooting at two California Highway Patrol Officers, police say.

Oakland Police Department and Hayward Police Special Response Unit took the suspects into custody without incident at the 400 block of Rousseau Street at around 10 p.m. Officers also recovered a firearm from the scene.

The incident being investigated involved an early Tuesday morning vehicle pursuit at the 9800 block of Golf Links Road in Oakland. At around 1:46 a.m. CHP notified OPD Communications Division of the pursuit. CHP attempted to stop a vehicle that sped past them on Interstate 580 in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to police.

Police said during the pursuit, an occupant of the vehicle shot at officers on the 2700 block of 98th Avenue. Officers did not return fire. The vehicle exited at the 98th Ave. off-ramp and got away. No injuries were reported from this incident.

Witnesses told police the vehicle collided with a parked car and three occupants fled. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned at Thermal Avenue and Seneca Street.

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan E. Manheimer said the community and the officers involved were put in "great peril" from this incident and was thankful no one was injured.

“Last night’s operation was reflective of the dedication and professionalism of our officers and of the strong partnership that exists between local law enforcement agencies as we work collectively to pursue justice," said Hayward P.D. Chief Toney Chaplin.

The suspects have not been named. They could face murder charges from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.