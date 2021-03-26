Police aware of social media reports encouraging people to slap Asians on public transit

article

Bay Area law enforcement says that they're aware of social media reports encouraging attacks on Asian people on public transit.

The posts call for groups of young people to go on buses and trains and slap Asian people.

San Francisco and Oakland police say they know about the posts, but say there haven't been any reported incidents.

BART says it is also tracking the posts.

SF Muni says they are working with police, as well as transit operators, to keep riders safe.

Advertisement



