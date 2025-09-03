Expand / Collapse search

Police chase from Oakland to Hayward ends with car wrapped around pole

Published  September 3, 2025 5:43pm PDT
Aerial video shows the scene of a crash after an Oakland police pursuit in Hayward.

The Brief

    • A police chase that began in Oakland ended with a crash in Hayward on Wednesday afternoon.
    • A silver sedan crashed into a pole; another vehicle was stopped in the street.
    • At least two people were injured, though their conditions remain unknown.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A police pursuit that began in Oakland ended in a violent crash in Hayward late Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least two people injured.

Pursuit suspect traveled along I-880

What we know:

The chase traveled down Interstate 880 before the suspect vehicle exited at Hesperian Boulevard.

SKYFox video from above showed a silver sedan nearly wrapped around a pole, and another vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.

At least two people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities have not said why they were pursuing the vehicle.

