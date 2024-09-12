Police chase in Santa Clara, Alameda counties; 2 in custody

article

Two of four suspects taken into custody following an early Thursday morning police chase from San Jose to Oakland, officials said.

The chase kicked off about 3:30 a.m. in East San Jose when a Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy on patrol witnessed what looked like a vehicle burglary, according to sheriff's spokesman Brooks Jarosz.

Jarosz said that when the suspects saw the deputy, they jumped into a car and took off.

The deputy started to pursue them as the driver got onto the freeway, Jarosz said.

Multiple agencies helped along the way, he said.

The driver led law enforcement on a 45-mile chase from San Jose into Oakland, where KTVU cameras captured a heavy police presence at the end of the chase in Oakland near 78th Avenue and Arthur Street, where the people inside the car had run away.

Fremont police and Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were seen focusing on a white Chrysler.

Two of the four suspects were eventually taken into custody, Jarosz said.

No further details were immediately available.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and other police end up in Oakland. Sept. 12, 2024