Police investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland

By KTVU staff
Oakland
Fatal shooting at 96th and International Boulevard in Oakland. 

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 96th Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police say. 

Arriving officers located a shooting victim. The coroner's van is at the scene, which is still active. 

Police did not have any information about the victim or any possible suspects. A KTVU reporter at the scene said they are hearing the victim was an 18 or 19-year-old man. There are a lot of grieving family and friends at the scene. 

This is a developing news story. 