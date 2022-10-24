Police investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland

article

Oakland police are at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at 96th Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m., police say.

Arriving officers located a shooting victim. The coroner's van is at the scene, which is still active.

Police did not have any information about the victim or any possible suspects. A KTVU reporter at the scene said they are hearing the victim was an 18 or 19-year-old man. There are a lot of grieving family and friends at the scene.

This is a developing news story.