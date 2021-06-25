Police investigating West Oakland homicide shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police say they are investigating a homicide shooting in West Oakland on Friday afternoon.
Few details are available. Oakland police Officer Johnna Watson said a male was fatally shot on the 2300 block of Chestnut Street between Market and Myrtle streets at around 3 p.m.
It is not clear if the victim was an adult or a minor.
Police did not provide any suspect information. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates.
