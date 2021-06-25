Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating West Oakland homicide shooting

By KTVU staff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police say they are investigating a homicide shooting in West Oakland on Friday afternoon.

Few details are available. Oakland police Officer Johnna Watson said a male was fatally shot on the 2300 block of Chestnut Street between Market and Myrtle streets at around 3 p.m.

It is not clear if the victim was an adult or a minor. 

Police did not provide any suspect information. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates. 