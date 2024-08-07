Police in Oakland looking for missing at-risk man last seen Monday

Expand / Collapse search

By Katy St. Clair
Published  August 7, 2024 7:00pm PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are hoping the public can help them locate a missing at-risk man last seen earlier in the week.  

Robert Price, 73, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 55th Avenue and International Boulevard.  

Price is at-risk due to his age and a diagnosis of dementia. He is Black, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.  

Price may be traveling on foot or by public transportation. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Price should please contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641. 

