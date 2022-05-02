Police officer injured during West Oakland shooting

An Oakland police officer was injured during a shooting on Sunday, according to OPD.

The shooting that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. when OPD officers saw someone fire a gun outside near the 1400 block of Peralta Street, and then run into a home.

As they surveyed the scene the officers allegedly saw someone drive away and strike a responding OPD officer's patrol car. The officer was injured during the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The officer is currently listed in stable condition.

Witnesses said one person was shot in the leg, however no information has been given about that person.

It's also unclear who was driving away from the scene and struck the officer's patrol car.

OPD said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.