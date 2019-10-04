Police promise tight security as festivals abound in San Francisco

Law enforcement agencies will step up security in San Francisco for a series of high-profile events and festivals happening this month.

Things kick of this weekend, with the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at noon on Friday, and Tanya Tucker and the Milk Carton Kids performing later in the evening.

Later this weekend, artists Emmylou Harris and Steve Earl - fan favorites at this event, will return for the free, music festival. The Bay Area's Grammy-winning Fantastic Negrito will also perform.

To protect the crowds and the performers, additional fencing, extra volunteers and the area of Hellman Hollow, and other parts of Golden Gate Park where the festival is happening, will have a secure perimeter with just four exit and entry points.

Also this weekend is the start of Fleet Week. That event kicks off on Sunday, and will culminate next weekend with the always much-anticipated airshows. And there’s the Castro Street Fair and the Warriors’ first pre-season game at the new Chase Center. Next weekend is also the Italian Heritage Festival.

Law enforcement leaders here in the city talked about the increased efforts to keep everyone safe at these major events. They urged the public to help them - by being aware of their surroundings, and alert.

"Be vigilant,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. “If you see something, say something. we will be there along with our other public safety partners."

