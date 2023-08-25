Police respond to a non-fatal shooting at Oakland McDonald's, 2 arrests made

article

Officials with the Oakland Police Department say they responded to a non-fatal shooting at a McDonald's in Oakland on Friday.

Police said officers responded shortly after the 5:30 p.m. shooting at the fast-food restaurant on the 6200 block of International Boulevard. They said they found a victim with a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and provided treatment before the victim was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said a short time later, they were notified of additional gunshot wound victims arriving at an area hospital. Police said based on their preliminary investigation, the victims were shot during the McDonald's incident. All additional victims were listed in stable condition.

"There were multiple victims," said Officer Darryl Rodgers. "Investigators are still trying to determine the total number of victims that sustained a gunshot wound(s)."

Police said two individuals responsible for the shooting were taken into custody and that they tried to flee the area on public transportation. An AC Transit bus was stopped at the crime scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details about what led to the violence were disclosed.

Clarification: An early version of this story characterized this as a "double shooting" we have updated with the correct information.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Oakland police respond to a shooting at McDonald's on the 6200 block of International Blvd. August 25, 2023.

Police respond to a nonfatal shooting at an Oakland McDonalds. August 25, 2023.