3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee

Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night.

According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away.

Six Flags security and Gurnee police officers immediately responded, the spokesperson said. Emergency services were also at the scene.

A 17-year-old Aurora boy was shot in the upper leg and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, was shot in the lower leg. Both were transported to an area hospital.

A third victim, whose age was not released, was grazed on the shoulder and declined medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating," the spokesperson said.

Illinois State Police say they responded to Six Flags to assist with the incident.

A source tells FOX 32 Chicago that the three victims were shot outside the front entrance gates to the park. They all sustained non-life threatening injuries, the source said.

Police said "numerous" agencies helped to clear out the park, but Gurnee police spokesperson Shawn Gaylor noted that it "appeared to be a targeted incident outside the park."

"This was not an active shooter incident inside the theme park," Gaylor said

A Six Flags employee told FOX 32 Chicago that he heard two to three shots. He also says he saw a man get shot in the leg, and another person on the ground.

Videos on social media show visitors of the park sheltering in place, as well as a heavy police presence in the area.

Gurnee police said no other details are available other than that a shooting occurred and that there are "numerous police departments on location clearing out the park."

Some videos on social media said multiple people were shot, and that some people ran between rollercoasters and jumped over fences to flee the park. Other videos show people running and screaming.

No one is in custody.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.