Police search for 3 suspects involved in robbery, shooting that left 1 critically injured

Police are searching for multiple suspects in a robbery-turned-shooting that left one injured with life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police said they are seeking the identity and whereabouts of multiple suspects involved in a robbery outside a nightclub on June 25 in the 300 block of 11th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The female victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police did not provide the current status of the victim. It is unknown at this time if the female victim was involved in the robbery.

Police listed the charges as aggravated assault with a firearm and robbery.

An earlier investigation by police determined the robbery occurred inside the nightclub. An initial "physical altercation" ensued outside with three suspects alongside other victims, leading to the shooting.

Police described the victims as all Hispanic, believed to be in their 20s or 30s. The alleged shooter is described to be a male of medium build standing approximately at 5 feet 7 inches with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, brown belt, and black pants, officials said.

Composite sketch of male suspect in June 25 robbery and shooting case.

The second suspect is a female standing approximately 5 feet 3 inches and of small build with long-blonde hair. Officials said she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green dress with ‘light-colored’ heels and carrying a white purse.

Composite sketch of female suspect in June 25 robbery and shooting case.

The suspect is a male around 5 feet 6 inches with dark hair and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Police did not disclose what items were allegedly stolen by the three suspects.

Those with information regarding the robbery and shooting are urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415)-575-4444 or via the TIP411 app, beginning the message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available.