Police searching for mom, son duo missing for over a week

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and her 5-year-old son who have been missing for more than a week.

Police said Mikala King, 29, and her son, King Scott, were last seen on Sept. 24 somewhere in Oakland.

She is a Black woman standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

King is a Black boy standing about 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are missing "due to unknown circumstances."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.