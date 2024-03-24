Police shoot and kill man carrying knife Saturday evening in Sunnyvale

article

Sunnyvale police on Saturday shot and killed a man they said advanced toward an officer carrying a knife.

Police said they received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. about a man walking near a mobile home park, carrying a knife.

Officers responded to the Plaza Del Rey community at 1225 Vienna Dr., locating an adult male in the roadway armed with a knife in his hand.

Police said officers commanded the man to stay where he was and to place the knife on the ground, but the man ignored the officers' repeated commands. Police said in a statement the man "advanced on one of the officers."

The officer responded by shooting the man. Police said officers immediately attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, where he later died. Police said Sunday the shooting is being investigated by Sunnyvale police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, per the Santa Clara County Officer Involved Incident Protocol.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective G. Limon at (408) 730-7110.



