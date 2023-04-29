Police: Woman shot to death early Saturday in Oakland

A woman was shot to death in the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers went to the area after receiving notifications from ShotSpotter, a system that detects and reports gunfire. They found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wound or wounds, according to police.

The officers rendered aid to the woman until medical personnel relieved them, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman's identity won't be shared until her family can be reached, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.