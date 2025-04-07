Popular family-friendly Lake Tahoe resort announces it will reopen

article

The Brief Lake Tahoe ski resort Homewood announced reopening plans. The ski resort was closed for the 2024-25 season. Homewood is a popular ski destination for families.



A popular Lake Tahoe ski resort has announced plans to reopen after being shuttered for the season.

Homewood Mountain Resort on Lake Tahoe’s west shore announced on Friday its reopening plans.

What they're saying:

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the West Shore for the 2025-26 winter!" the resort shared.

The exact start of the Lake Tahoe ski season depends on the weather and how much snow it brings but typically kicks off around mid-November.

Last October, Homewood surprised many of its regulars when it announced its closure, saying its financial partner had withdrawn support for the 2024-25 season due to issues stemming from renovation plans.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) approved amendments to the resort’s 2011 master plan for construction.

The updates include assurance that the property will remain open to the public and approval of a permit for Homewood to begin construction on a new gondola this year.

The amendments also scaled down and updated building plans for previously approved projects to add accommodations and commercial uses in the resort's base areas.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many of the updated projects will be underway or completed by the time Homewood reopens next season.

KTVU’s request for comment from the ski resort was not immediately returned.

On its website, Homewood has been offering updates on its project and said, "Our team is reaching out to crews to begin scheduling the gondola installation. We are eager to build the gondola and bring this new amenity to skiers, riders, and sightseers to enjoy."

Homewood renovation

Last month, Homewood posted a photo of a generator it said would be used for its new gondola.

"While it may not look like much now, it's another step towards a brighter future at Homewood!" the resort wrote on Facebook. "Once installed, the gondola will provide easier access to more terrain during early-season conditions."

The resort opened in 1961 and has been a popular ski destination, especially for families, with its beginner-friendly training grounds and terrain and its relatively low prices.

Homewood said it will continue to offer these features.

"This season we’ve added a few new pass products to help us keep skiing and riding accessible for all while preserving the uncrowded experience that makes Homewood special," the resort said.

Season passes for the 2025-26 season go on sale next Monday, April 14.

