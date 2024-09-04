Popular San Francisco hardware store hit by fire, then burglars

First, a fire severely damaged a family-owned hardware store in San Francisco's Sunset District.

Then, in the days that followed, thieves broke into the shop on three separate occasions.

The most recent happened early Tuesday morning.

Albert Chow, the owner of Great Wall Hardware on Taraval Street, said his shop had been the target of arson and three burglaries in a span of less than two weeks.

He said police have made arrests in Tuesday's burglary.

Chow said the thieves stole items including tools, batteries and flashlights.

But he said the person who deliberately set his store on fire had not been caught.

Chow shared surveillance videos, hoping that it would lead to an arrest.



Video surveillance shows a man trying to enter Great Wall Hardware.



The video showed a man walking up to the hardware store.



He had several objects in his hands, including a hammer.

Minutes later, the building caught on fire.

"I want to get this guy 'cause if he can do this to me in 20, 30 seconds, he can do that to anybody," Chow said on Wednesday.

The fire took place around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 displacing the people who lived above the store: Chow's mother and two tenants.

The shop owner said while the arson suspect is still at large, his fire-damaged store was burglarized three times.

Each incident took place around the same time.

"If I can say anything about these scumbags is that they're punctual," Chow said with a laugh.

Chow credited an alert police sergeant for catching the thieves in Tuesday's burglary.

The sergeant was patrolling the area, and noticed a van which looked out of place.

It was parked at the gas station right next to his store.

The sergeant discovered a burglary in progress.

Chow said police told him two people had been arrested.

"That's just cold-blooded. This (store) has been here for 41 years. It's part of the community and the community is part of me, so that hurt a lot," he said.

"I understand his ache. I understand his pain," said Schlomit Heller, a small business owner who came to offer support.

Chow said community support has helped him cope.

Heller said small businesses are an important part of the neighborhood.

"It's a hardware store. It's the beauty supply store. It's the repair shop," Heller said. "We need to patronize them."

Chow said he feels very loved by the community.

"They've supported me through hugs, just all kinds of support. I'm still getting it today," he said. "My phone keeps ringing off the hook."

Chow urged everyone to take a close look at the arson suspect seen on his surveillance videos.

He estimates it'll take about a year and a half for him to rebuild and reopen his hardware store.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

