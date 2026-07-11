Popular SF salad chain opening new East Bay location

The Brief The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 1105 South California Boulevard, which was previously occupied by family-owned Genova Deli. MIXT'S grand opening will take place on July 14 with a customer giveaway, followed by other events throughout the week. The restaurant will be situated near Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza, which the city says sees an estimated six million visitors each year.



A San Francisco salad chain is making its foray into an East Bay suburb, opening its Walnut Creek location just steps away from the city's bustling shopping plaza.

MIXT, founded in 2005 in San Francisco, will open in Walnut Creek on Tuesday, replacing a deli that closed earlier this year after 58 years in business.

The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 1105 South California Boulevard, which was previously occupied by family-owned Genova Deli.

MIXT Walnut Creek opening

What we know:

MIXT'S grand opening will take place on July 14 with a customer giveaway, followed by other events throughout the week. For a list of events, click here.

"We are so thrilled to plant our roots in this vibrant corner of Walnut Creek and bring the community together right from day one," Leslie Silverglide, MIXT co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The salad chain opened its first location in San Francisco's Financial District, and has since expanded across California, plus a location in Texas.

The Walnut Creek location will be open daily, beginning Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will be situated near Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza, which the city says sees an estimated six million visitors each year.