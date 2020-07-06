Possible juvenile suspect in boy's fatal Bayview shooting reportedly wants to surrender

San Francisco's police chief and city leaders are speaking out about the shooting death of a six-year-old boy over the weekend in the city's Bayview District. By Monday night, San Francisco police said investigators were interviewing the mother of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed Jace Young. The possible suspect reportedly wants to surrender to police.

Earlier in the day in a Zoom news conference, the police chief said he's looking for the community's help in finding whoever fired the fatal shot. So far, no arrests have been made and precious little information about suspects or a motive are available.

The July 4th shooting ended the boy's life and shocked the city of San Francisco. Police say gunfire erupted at about 10:45 Saturday night, with multiple shots fired in the area of Ingalls Street and Whitfield Court. By the time authorities arrived on scene, the boy had already been struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Authorities found an adult male victim as well, who was also injured, is expected to recover from his wounds. Police say at this point it appears neither victim was the intended target.

Now the supervisor for the area and the chief of police are calling on anyone who knows about who pulled the trigger in this case to come forward.

"It's an open homicide investigation so there's not a whole lot I can add right now by way of commenting on the progress of the investigation," said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. "Except to say we will do everything we can to bring this case to a resolution for this child, his family, and the people of this city."

"I did just have an opportunity to visit with the family," said District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I've spoken with the father as well as conversations with the mother and people representing family, and this is an experience I as a grandfather, as a father as someone who's worked with young people the majority of my adult life. I would never wish that anyone has to experience and it's just beyond words."

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin also released a statement that said in part, "My office and I are absolutely devastated to learn of the tragic murder of Jace Young, a 6-year-old boy, who was fatally shot this weekend in the Bayview. My team is working hard to support his family."

The district attorney goes on to ask anyone with information to provide that information to homicide investigators.

At this point police are only saying they are seeking two male suspects in this case, and they are investigating to determine the target of that deadly shooting.

This story has been updated to include information about a possible suspect.