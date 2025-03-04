Gunfire near Coliseum temporarily shuts down I-880, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday was investigating a possible shooting on the southbound side of the I-880 freeway at Broadway near the Oakland Coliseum.

Police received reports about 7:30 a.m. of a person brandishing a firearm and firing into another vehicle on the freeway, according to the CHP.

Both vehicles pulled off of the freeway and were later located by police.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and police said they have made contact with a victim and are investigating the altercation.

All southbound lanes of traffic were blocked for about four hours as CHP units investigated the scene of the shooting. The southbound lanes of the I-880 were reopened just before 11:30 a.m.