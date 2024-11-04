Expand / Collapse search

Power outage affecting more than 4,000 PG&E customers in Concord

By
Published  November 4, 2024 4:08pm PST
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

Primary power lines run along Kirker Pass Rd.. in Concord, Calif., on September 20, 2021. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

CONCORD, Calif. - A power outage in Concord is affecting 4,221 Pacific Gas and Electric customers, according to the utility. 

PG&E reported the outage at 3:26 p.m. on Monday. 

A crew is working on repairs. This is considered an unplanned power outage. 

Customers were notified about the outage with a message that read, "Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on."

A PG&E spokesperson said there was no cause or estimated time of restoration for this outage. 

The utility has notified 20,000 customers in 17 counties that they may preemptively shut off their power as a safety measure due to high winds and dry conditions. 

Check the PG&E outage map for updates. 

Featured

Only 2 Northern California polling spots may be affected by PG&E power shutoff
article

Only 2 Northern California polling spots may be affected by PG&E power shutoff

Pacific Gas & Electric is notifying 15,000 customers in 17 counties that the utility may shut off their power on Tuesday, but officials also said that only two polling places are in the affected outage area.