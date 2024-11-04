Power outage affecting more than 4,000 PG&E customers in Concord

article

A power outage in Concord is affecting 4,221 Pacific Gas and Electric customers, according to the utility.

PG&E reported the outage at 3:26 p.m. on Monday.

A crew is working on repairs. This is considered an unplanned power outage.

Customers were notified about the outage with a message that read, "Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on."

A PG&E spokesperson said there was no cause or estimated time of restoration for this outage.

The utility has notified 20,000 customers in 17 counties that they may preemptively shut off their power as a safety measure due to high winds and dry conditions.

Check the PG&E outage map for updates.