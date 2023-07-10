Powerball fever infectious once again despite slim chance of winning

A lot of people are playing the lottery, as jackpots have swelled close to a billion dollars.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 2 – 24 – 34 – 53 – 58 with a Powerball 13.

California has had some big winners, Including the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot ever. Just this past weekend, a ticket sold in Stockton won more than 2 million dollars by matching five of the six numbers.

At EZ-Liquors in Alameda, you could feel the lotto fever. Customers lined up to play Powerball and Mega Millions, with combined jackpots of more than one-billion dollars.

"When it’s bigger, the fever is on. Everybody wants a piece!" said one customer named Maircesta.

Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot climbed to a whopping $725 million. The Mega Millions prize is $480 million, with a drawing Tuesday.

Greg Tolentino, the manager and cashier at EZ Liquors said, "Customers come in and they usually buy 10 tickets at a time and they usually do quick picks."

Some people told us they came to this shop because it’s one of the Bay Area’s official "Lucky Retailers." The California Lottery designates stores as "Lucky" if they paid out big jackpots or a large number of prizes over the past calendar year.

"It’s never been me, so hopefully it’s me this one," said customer Derek Harthoorn. "I saw this one guy once hit $50,000 on a scratcher. So it’s a lucky store, but nobody’s hit the Powerball, so hopefully I’m the first."

SEE ALSO: Powerball jackpot grows to $650 million

This type of life-altering money had everyone dreaming.

"I’d go on vacation," said one customer.

"I’d definitely buy a house, pay off my wedding, and a buy a Ferrari," said Harthoorn.

The odds of actually winning the Powerball jackpot are lousy – about one in 292 million. Even though most people won’t ever win the jackpot, California schools are the real winners. In just the past three months, $48 million in Powerball sales has gone toward schools.