The Brief A Powerball ticket matching five numbers and worth $481,655 was sold at a Shell station in Sunnyvale for the May 25 drawing. The jackpot remains unclaimed and has climbed to an estimated $154 million for the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, May 27.



A lucky lottery player in Sunnyvale is waking up nearly half a million dollars richer after matching five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

What we know:

The California Lottery confirmed that the ticket , sold at the Shell gas station at 766 N. Mathilda, matched five numbers (17, 32, 48, 60, 64) but missed the Powerball number (10).

The exact prize amount is $481,655.

How much do you win after taxes?

By the numbers:

Calculating your "take-home" pay for a prize of this size requires looking at federal obligations, as California state tax is 0% for this win.

Immediate Withholding: The IRS requires an automatic 24% federal withholding on prizes over $5,000. For this $481,655 prize, $115,597 would be sent immediately to the IRS, leaving an initial check of approximately $366,058.

The Tax "Gap": Because $481,655 is a significant addition to your yearly income, it will likely push you into a higher federal tax bracket (up to 35% or 37% depending on your other earnings).

Estimated Final Total: After filing year-end taxes, a single filer should expect to pay an effective federal rate closer to 30-33%. This means the final take-home amount after all federal obligations would likely be between $320,000 and $340,000.

What's next:

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled over to an estimated $154 million for the drawing on Wednesday, May 27.