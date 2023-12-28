Powerball ticket worth over $451,000 sold in California

Check your tickets!

As Powerball awaits the next millionaire in its highly-anticipated drawing, one lottery ticket matching five numbers worth $451,011 was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, a single ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 4316 Town Center Boulevard in El Dorado Hills in Northern California.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were 4, 11, 38, 51 68, and Powerball 5.

SUGGESTED:

If that ticket wasn't yours, well there's a silver lining after all. No one has yet matched all six numbers.

That means the Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $760 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Saturday, Dec. 30.

Good luck!



