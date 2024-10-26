Powerlines down, evac orders in place as wildfire burns in Santa Cruz

article

A wildfire burning in Santa Cruz has prompted evacuation orders for certain residents Saturday evening.

The Summit Fire is burning at 2 acres near Glenwood Drive and Summit Road, according to Cal Fire. Residents along Alta Vista Lane are being evacuated by the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire said they stopped forward progress of the fire and is no longer growing.

Powerlines are down, according to Cal Fire.

The California Highway Patrol said the right lane of southbound SR-17 near Glenwood Drive is shut down and drivers in the area should expect major delays. Additionally, officials are asking residents not to stop and take pictures, as there have been near misses in crashes nearby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.