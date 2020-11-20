PPE pollution: Bay Area rains wash face masks into the bay

Bay Area rain is bringing on a new pandemic problem: PPE pollution. Large amounts of face masks are washing into the bay.

The California Coastal Commission says disposable gloves and masks rank on the list of the top 15 types of litter.

The Commission said during its clean up of the bay in September, personal protective equipment (PPE) waste was as common as plastic cups and beverage lids.

Plastic PPE lasts a long time, but will eventually break down into tiny pieces that can be ingested or inhaled by animals -- including marine life -- and humans.