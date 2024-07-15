Prize money in California lottery game increased, after software glitch

article

A software error affecting a California lottery game is prompting lotto officials to boost the prize pool by hundreds of thousands of dollars in the coming days, leading to potentially bigger jackpot wins.

On Monday, the California Lottery said it recently discovered the glitch which affected machines selling Daily Derby tickets.

As part of the game, players select two sets of three numbers: the first represents three horses to finish in first, second, and third places. The second set of numbers represents a winning race time.

The software error was limited, according to lottery officials, who said it affected two specific kinds of ticket machines and had an impact on players who used the "quick pick" option. That option allows the gaming system to select the numbers for players.

"The machines affected by the error produced Quick Pick tickets with numbers only in ascending order. The software issue also affected the race time number selections in some cases, with numbers only being printed on tickets in ascending order and with no repeating digits," officials explained.

They also said the software issue was corrected within 24 hours of its discovery and stressed that no other state lottery games were affected.

Because of the error and as a promotion, the California lottery said that starting Tuesday, the Daily Derby overall prize will be boosted by $100,000 each day for 12 days.

"This means winners at any prize level will have the opportunity to win bigger prizes than they would without the promotion," officials said. "If the grand prize is not won during the promotional period, the money added to the grand prize will remain in the pot until someone wins the top prize."