Women's volleyball professional team headed to San Francisco

Pro volleyball will soon be coming to San Francisco and this latest team is part of a surge of women's sports.

League One Volleyball officially launched this year with six teams. Now the league has announced it's expanding to nine teams, and that one of those expansion teams will be based in the city by the bay.

Three-time Olympic volleyball medalist Kelsy Robinson Cook is on the ownership team for LOVB San Francisco, bringing professional volleyball to the city. "Can tell you it's going to be amazing," said Robinson Cook. "Then, when you bring in the fandom of the Bay Area and SF I think personally it's going to make for an incredible atmosphere."

Team ownership said starting a team in the Bay Area is a natural with colleges and universities in the region turning out top talent. "It's the number one sport for women and girls and I think that just speaks volumes as to where we're headed, not only in club and college, but professionally," said Robinson Cook.

Pro women's volleyball is part of a growing list of professional women's sports teams calling San Francisco and the Bay Area home.

The women's professional baseball league announced plans for a team in San Francisco. Bay FC and the Golden State Valkyries are already proving there is a market for professional women's sports.

When pro-volleyball was looking to expand, San Francisco was a natural choice. "You're seeing Bay FC, the Valkyries, the success that they have, and this market loves sports, and they've also proven they love women's sports," said Robinson Cook.

San Francisco leaders said the city has already proven that it supports pro-women's teams, and will welcome professional volleyball. Mayor Daniel Lurie pointed to the city's rich sports history and enthusiasm to support the home teams. "Now, as we saw with the Valkyries selling out every single home game last year, there is an appetite, there is a fan base, and this new league understands that," said Mayor Lurie.

At this time, there are still a lot of questions up in the air, including exactly where LOVB San Francisco will play. Organizers say they have a lot of plans in the works to get the team ready to bump, set and spike starting in January 2027.

Featured article



