California voters approve Proposition 17 to restore vote to parolees

Voters in California on Tuesday gave the green light to restoring the vote for some people with felony records, according to the Associated Press.

Prop. 17 changes the state Constitution to return the vote to an estimated 50,000 people who lost it due to criminal histories.

Supporters say people on parole paid their debt to society and should be able to choose their representatives and shape the policies that affect their daily lives.

Among the measure’s opponents was Republican state Sen. Jim Nielsen, who said restoring rights early to felons is a slap in the face to their victims, who should have the assurance that criminals are punished fully.

“The victims cannot so blithely put the crimes behind them,” Nielsen said before the vote. “The rest of society deserves to know that the just consequences of the sentence has been duly served.”

The advocacy group Yes On 17 countered research has found that felons are less likely to reengage in criminal activity if they “feel that they are valued members of their community and that their voices matter and concerns are addressed.”

In addition, advocates say there’s racial inequity to parole. They said three of four men leaving prison in California are Black, Latino or Asian American. As the U.S. grapples with its history of racism, suppressing the votes of former inmates of color is especially troubling, they said.

John Windham, who’s on parole after serving 30 years behind bars for second-degree murder, knows about these issues firsthand.

He insisted that parole should not be further punishment.

“The punitive part of my sentence ended when I walked out of prison,” Windham said. “Parole is to help me reintegrate into society.”