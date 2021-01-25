Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Watch
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Proposal would extend California eviction rule through June

Published 
Associated Press
article

(Mary Stringini)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California would extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants’ unpaid rent, according to a proposal being negotiated between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire on Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic. To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

SUGGESTED: L.A. County Supervisors expand rent relief program, extend eviction moratorium

The proposal would also use $2.6 billion Congress approved for California as part of the most recent coronavirus aid package to pay landlords up to 80% of tenants’ unpaid rent — but only if landlords forgive the remaining 20%. If landlords refused, the state would pay 25% of unpaid rent to ensure those tenants could not be evicted through the end of June.

Details were outlined in a "fact sheet" sent to lawmakers. The proposal is being negotiated between Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and could change. Representatives from all three offices declined to comment on Monday, with a spokesman for Newsom saying they hoped to have more information soon.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.