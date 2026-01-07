Demonstrators gather in Oakland to protest woman's fatal shooting by ICE

The Brief Protesters gathered in Oakland on Wednesday night to protest the killing of Renee Nicole Good. Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier in the day. The Department of Homeland Security is calling the shooting self-defense on ICE's part. Local officials say the video proves otherwise and protesters criticize this characterization. Demonstrators also took to the streets in multiple parts of San Francisco.



Dozens of protesters gathered in Oakland Wednesday night to demonstrate against the shooting death of a woman at the hands of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

Shooting death sparks outrage

What we know:

The protesters criticized the Department of Homeland Security's characterization of the incident as self-defense by ICE and domestic terrorism.

The woman's shooting has sparked outrage in Minneapolis and across the nation. Video of the incident shows the ICE agent opening fire, shooting the woman through the windshield of an SUV she was driving. The woman killed has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Records show she was a mother to three children.

The woman's killing marks a deadly start to President Trump's latest immigration crackdown.

Speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis after the shooting, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ICE agent was defending himself.

"This appears as an attempt to kill or to create bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," Noem said.

Federal and local officials are painting different portraits of the encounter. Homeland Security said that Good tried to run over law enforcement agents. Noem said that the woman was "stalking" and "obstructing" the agents and had refused to comply with their orders. The video shows Good's SUV being surrounded by at least four agents, one of which is holding on to her driver's-side door while another agent opens fire at point blank range through the windshield.

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that's bullshit," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who criticized the deployment of more than 2,000 officers to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul as part of the immigration crackdown.

"What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust," Frey said, calling on the immigration agents to leave. "They're ripping families apart. They're sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people."

Many ICE agents do not wear body cameras. Photos at the scene show a bullet hole in the windshield of the SUV.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz put the National Guard on alert after protests surged following the shooting. Demonstrators threw snowballs at law enforcement vehicles as they left the area.

"We do not need any further help from the federal government," Walz said. "We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary."

Calls for accountability

Demonstrators are calling for accountability for that ICE agent who shot the woman. Video of the shooting was posted on social media to X and has since gone viral.

The video, coupled with the conflicting accounts about how the incident unfolded, have only exacerbated the anger among protesters.

In Oakland, demonstrators at Fruitvale Plaza called out, "Say her name! Renee Nicole Good! Say her name! Renee Nicole Good!"

The crowd waved signs denouncing immigration enforcement and the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, musicians performed songs and the speakers called for justice.

Before the crowd held a moment of silence for Good, protesters criticized DHS's characterization of the shooting as self-defense by federal agents.

"Every time they show up in our communities, they destroy families, they destroy our communities, they destabilize people's lives, and we cannot accept that or normalize it," said Esperanza Cuautle of Oakland.

Protesters also criticized ICE activity in the Bay Area, including a proposed detention facility in Dublin.

San Francisco protests

San Francisco also saw a couple of protests pop up in the evening. SkyFOX flew over 24th and Mission streets where a few dozen people gathered around 6 p.m.

Around that same time, KTVU cameras saw about 100 people protesting on Sansome Street near Washington by the San Francisco immigration court building. That's where protesters blocked off the street.

Protests affected Muni service along Mission and Market streets.

